A Halifax newborn made a hasty entrance to the world on Monday morning with an assist from two Halifax police officers and two paramedics.

Halifax Regional Police Staff Sgt. Robert Fox said police received a 911 call at 9:20 a.m. from the spouse of a pregnant woman, who told officers the mum-to-be was having contractions and that "the baby was coming."

Two patrol officers were in the area and rushed to the house in the 3500 block of Lynch Street in Halifax's north end just as paramedics were arriving.

"I think it was almost simultaneous," Fox said. "I really don't know who got there first, but I think it would be one of those photo finishes, right?"

The baby was well on her way as the two female police officers — one a former paramedic — and two female paramedics immediately got to work assisting with the delivery.

"It was happening whether they showed up or not," said Fox. "There was zero time to even move to an ambulance to go to a hospital. It was happening right there. It was minutes."

Fox said emotions were understandably running high.

"If you could imagine, there was definitely a little bit of panic in the house. Most people, I think, would anticipate their drive to the hospital and have the birth there. But from what we gather, this was completely unexpected at the residence."

The baby and mother are both doing fine and are healthy, Fox said.