Nova Scotia's independent police watchdog has charged a Halifax Regional Police officer with assault related to an arrest in the spring near a downtown bar.

Const. Derek Fish, 47, is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Nov. 2, according to a news release from Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).

On the night of April 27, a man who had been drinking with a friend said he took video of his friend's arrest outside Cheers Bar and Grill on Grafton Street. He later accused police of wiping it from his phone after he was also arrested, according to SIRT.

Although no charges were laid in relation to the alleged deleted phone video, SIRT said more information was revealed about the arrest itself and Fish was charged.

In the news release, the agency did not detail the allegations against Fish. SIRT said it completed its investigation on Sept. 7.