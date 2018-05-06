Halifax police investigating suspicious death at men's shelter

Police are investigating a suspicious death at the Metro Turning Point shelter on Barrington Street in Halifax.

In a statement, Halifax Regional Police said they responded to a report of an unresponsive male at the shelter at around 10 a.m. Sunday. Police said the male was declared dead at the scene. They have not released his age.

The investigation is in its early stages, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 902-490-5016, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or through its website.