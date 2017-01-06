The province's Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after an early morning car crash in Halifax that sent a woman to hospital and landed a man in police custody.

Halifax Regional Police say they attempted to stop a car at 3:50 a.m. on Friday. The car accelerated before hitting a power pole at the corner of Agricola and McCully streets.

According to a news release from SIRT, a 28-year-old woman who was a passenger was sent to the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre with fractures to both legs and her wrist.

The male driver left the accident scene on foot and was picked up a short while later by police. Another male passenger remained in the car and suffered no serious injuries.

Halifax Regional Police referred the case to the provincial response team due to the injuries sustained by people in the crash. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call 902-424-2010.