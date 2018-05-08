Police investigation backs up traffic in Halifax

A police investigation involving a stolen car snarled traffic for the better part of Tuesday morning in Halifax and shut down a popular walking trail.

Police officers could be seen on the trail, just off Joseph Howe Drive, with guns drawn shortly after 6 a.m.

Members of Halifax Regional Police had their weapons drawn Tuesday morning during a search. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Police vehicles lined the busy road that's often backed up with traffic coming into the city each morning.

Those backups were even bigger Tuesday, as traffic stretched along Joseph Howe Drive and along Highway 102.

Police blocked off part of a walking trail near Joseph Howe Drive on Tuesday morning as part of an investigation. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

A forensic vehicle and dog unit could also be observed through the morning and evidence markers were placed near the walking trail.

The activity was focused on an area near the Old Ashburn golf course.

"We will provide updates when available," police said in a news release around 9 a.m.

Halifax police cars line a walking path near Joseph Howe Drive in Halifax. (Pat Callaghan/CBC)