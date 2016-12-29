As some hardy souls get ready for the annual New Year's Day plunge into Halifax Harbour, Halifax Water says swimmers shouldn't have high bacteria counts to worry about.

"We took measures to make sure at the treatment plants the UV lights were turned back on two weeks before, and we don't foresee any issue," said Kenda MacKenzie, the director of regulatory services at Halifax Water.

The utility is in the middle of a pilot project that shuts off ultra-violet lights at the city's sewage treatment plants over the winter in order to save money on energy bills. The lights are the final stage of disinfection. The treatment plants are still using all the other treatment processes for the period between Nov. 1, 2016 and April 30, 2017.

However, because of the annual tradition of jumping into the harbour for the "polar bear" dips, Halifax Water turned the UV lights back on for the last two weeks of the year.

Pilot results tracked

Halifax Water has been conducting water tests at eight sites in the harbour since the UV lights were turned off on Nov. 1.

Since then, nine out of 153 tests listed on the city website showed bacterial counts that exceeded the swimming guideline limits.

However, MacKenzie said the UV lights were turned on again Dec. 19.

She said in the most recent test, conducted last week, only one result exceeded the limits. That result, at the Herring Cove site, was believed to be a sampling error as testing at the treatment plant showed good numbers.

MacKenzie is expecting one more round of tests to be carried out in the next two days.

"There's rain forecast at the end of the week at this point, and we're watching that, but I've checked with our operator and the facilities are operating as per normal," she said.

MacKenzie also noted that some polar bear dips had taken place prior to the completion of the sewage treatment system in 2007.

"It's an improvement on the conditions that were there before," she said.

The Herring Cove dip has been running for 23 years.