Parking meter fines in the Halifax region will not double next year after all.

In January, municipal staff suggested the fines should increase from $25 to $50, pointing out Halifax has among the lowest in the country.

But Mayor Mike Savage said Wednesday that local businesses have not been consulted, and many have already been hurt by downtown development.

"I think it is the wrong time," said Savage. "We've already been looking at how we can mitigate construction."

Council agrees

The mayor also pointed out there are other new initiatives for Halifax's parking system that should be implemented before the fines are gradually increased.

"I can see a strategy where we go from $25 to $30," said Savage. "And in exchange for that we're going to make it easier for people to park and have technology so people can check their parking [meter] online."

Savage said he is not opposed to increasing fines for illegally parking in loading zones or accessible parking spaces in next year's budget.

Regional council approved the mayor's motion to nix the hike for parking meter fines during continued budget deliberations Wednesday.

Staff will bring back options to cover the loss in revenues on Feb. 10.