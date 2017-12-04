People in Halifax now have the option of using credit cards at parking meters as well as receiving texts when their time is up.

Halifax launched a new parking app Monday that gives people more ways to manage their parking meter use.

The city's parking metres still accept coins but people can also pay a monthly or annual fee to use the phone application, HotSpot to access more options.

The app allows people to pay more to extend their parking time and drivers who decide to leave their space early can be refunded the time they didn't use.

The service costs $2 per month or $20 a year.

The app, developed by a Fredericton company, is already used in Moncton, Saint John, Fredericton, Charlottetown and Bridgewater, N.S. People who have the app can use it in any of those places.

Waterfront Development plans to start using the option at its downtown lots as well, a release from the city said.

The municipality had planned to activate the program this summer.