Halifax says it has been forced to close the Emera Oval for a few days for maintenance after last week's rain and warm temperatures.

So far this month, Halifax has received about 60 millimetres of rain, according to Environment Canada. The rain and temperatures as high as 15 C on Friday and Saturday have melted the surface.

Crews are working to restore ice conditions and the Oval is expected to reopen on Thursday, weather permitting, according to a news release from the city.

The facility, which opened in 2011, is the largest outdoor, artificially refrigerated ice surface east of Quebec City and is used for recreational and competitive skating.