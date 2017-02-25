Mild temperatures forecasted for the next week don't bode well for ice skating at Halifax's Emera Oval.

On Saturday afternoon, it was announced on Twitter the Oval would have to close because of rising temperatures and deteriorating ice conditions. There have been a slew of closures due to weather in January and February.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for Halifax over the weekend, which won't help ice conditions. Their seven-day forecast includes mostly above-zero temperatures.

Due to poor ice conditions the Oval has been closed today therefore our LT practice has been cancelled today. — @HFXSpeedSkate

At 'mercy of Mother Nature'

Spokesperson Tiffany chase said staff evaluate conditions on a day-to-day basis. When temperatures look like they're not going to dip low enough to maintain the ice surface for a sustainable period, a decision about the rest of the skating season is made.

But that decision hasn't yet been made.

"Our hope is to remain open through March Break, but we are the mercy of Mother Nature," said Chase in an email.

On March 3, 2016, the city ended the ice skating season after unseasonable temperatures persisted. In an effort to have the Oval open for March Break, they prepared the surface for inline skating.