Here's a list of what's open and closed on Heritage Day in the Halifax area:

Groceries

Gateway Meat Market: Open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sobeys: Closed.

Atlantic Superstore: Closed.

Costco: Closed.

Walmart: Closed.

Liquor and beer

NSLC: Closed.

Bishop's Cellar: Open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Propeller Brewing Company: Halifax location is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the Dartmouth location is open noon until 8 p.m.

Garrison Brewing Company: Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nine Locks Brewing Co.: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Moosehead Cold Beer Store on Windmill Road: Open 10 a.m. until midnight.

Malls

Halifax Shopping Centre: Closed.

Mic Mac Mall: Closed.

Sunnyside Mall: Closed.

Bedford Place Mall: Closed.

Park Lane Mall: Closed.

Scotia Square Mall: Closed.

Halifax Public Libraries

All branches closed.

Transit

Halifax Transit buses and ferries are operating on holiday schedules.

On-street parking is free Monday.

Waste collection

No solid waste or blue bag collection. Curbside collection will take place instead on Saturday, Feb. 17 as early as 7 a.m.

The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility and Halifax recycling facility will be closed. They will be open during regular operating hours on Feb. 17.

Recreation

The majority of municipal recreation facilities are closed. Residents are advised to call ahead to their respective facility for operating hours.

The Halifax Oval is open.

The 311 call centre will be operating regular hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The customer service centres that provide in-person access to municipal services and payments will be closed.

Federal services

The designation of the third Monday in February as a statutory holiday was by provincial legislation and doesn't cover federal government employees, nor federally regulated industries such as telephone companies, railways and airlines.

That means many federal services will still be offered on Monday.

Service Canada offices will be open. Canada Post outlets will be open regular hours and there will be mail delivery.