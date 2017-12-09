A man in Halifax's north end was able to fend off attackers trying to rob the woman he was with early Saturday morning.

Halifax Regional Police said the victims were walking near Buddy Daye Street and Gerrish Lane at 2:45 a.m. when they were approached by two men in hoodies.

One of the men demanded the woman give up her purse and sprayed her with bear spray.

Her companion managed to grab the bear spray and use it against the suspects, who took off.

Police were able to find the purse, which still had all of its contents.

No arrests have been made.