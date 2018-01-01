A cross-country ski club in the Halifax area is making its own snow this winter so people who want to enjoy the sport don't have to rely on fickle Mother Nature.

Halifax Nordic recently bought two snow-making guns and the equipment to go with them at a total cost of $45,000, and is looking to fundraise another $30,000 to keep the project going.

The group's move comes after Ski Martock announced it was no longer making snow for its nordic trails.

"Without man-made snow, it's very difficult for us to be able to offer the kind of conditions that people are going to want to be able to invest the money and purchase the equipment to take up the sport and then to stick with it," said Derek Estabrook, vice-president of Halifax Nordic.

Half of the $45,000 was covered by Brunello Estates, a development in Timberlea, where about 500 meters of trail will be covered in man-made snow.

Brunello is one of four parks in the Halifax area that the 470-member club maintains for cross-country skiers.

Ski Martock is no longer making snow for its nordic trails. (Submitted by Derek Estabrook)

Earlier this year, Ski Martock posted on its website that it will no longer make snow on its nordic trails and that they'll only be groomed if there's enough natural snow. The company also said its biathlon range has been dismantled.

"We were disappointed. I mean, we certainly understand why," said Estabrook. "It wasn't a core part of their business and I think they did try to make it work. But financially for them, I just don't think that they could make it work."

CBC News reached out to Ski Martock for comment but didn't immediately hear back.

Need consistent conditions

Halifax Nordic, which once used the trails at Martock, said it will begin coating Brunello with a blanket of manufactured snow any day now.

While the $45,000 price tag might seem steep, Estabrook said snow machines are becoming essential to clubs across the country as they experience the impacts of global warming.

And the equipment means the season can begin in December and continue right through until the end of March, he said.

A snowmobile pulls the groomer at Brunello Estates last year, setting and making the trails. (Colleen Jones/CBC)

"Having access to man-made snow is really important to ensuring the continued growth of cross-country skiing, not only in HRM but in any part of Nova Scotia," said Estabrook.

Cliff Pratt, a ski technician at Mountain Equipment Co-op in Halifax, said the sport is growing — although not quickly.

"Every year we're selling more and more skis here, and people bringing in skis to get waxed and stuff like that."

Magic of man-made snow

Despite having equipment on hand, making snow is no easy feat. It can only happen when it's cold outside and takes many people operating the machinery, usually into the night.

Still, Estabrook said it's worth it for the number of skiers it will keep coming back.

And even though it doesn't fall from the sky, Estabrook said man-made snow is often better for cross-country skiers because it's firm and dries out quickly after it rains.

"For anyone who has cross-country skiied on man-made snow, many of them would say that they actually prefer it over natural snow."