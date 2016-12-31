Here's a list of what's open and closed New Year's Eve and New Year's Day in the Halifax area.
Groceries:
- Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market: closing at 3 p.m. New Year's Eve, closed Sunday and Monday.
- Sobeys: closing at 6 p.m. New Year's Eve, closed Sunday.
- Gateway Meat Market: closing at 6 p.m. New Year's Eve, closed Sunday.
- Atlantic Superstore: closing at 6 p.m. New Year's Eve, closed Sunday.
Liquor and beer:
- NSLC: closing at 6 p.m. New Year's Eve, closed Sunday.
- Bishop's Cellar: closing at 8 p.m. New Year's Eve, closed Sunday.
- Both Propeller Brewery locations, on Gottingen Street (until 10 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday) and Windmill Road (until 8 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday ), are open regular hours.
- Garrison Brewing Company on Marginal Road is open until 8 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday.
- Nine Locks Brewing Co. on Waverley Road is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday.
- Moosehead Cold Beer Store on Windmill Road is open until 8 p.m. Saturday and 12 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Malls:
- Halifax Shopping Centre, Park Lane Mall, Scotia Square, Mic Mac Mall and Sunnyside Mall: all closing New Year's Eve at 5 p.m., closed Sunday.
Halifax Public Libraries:
- Branches will be closing at 1 p.m. Saturday and remain closed Sunday and Monday. The only exception is the Dartmouth North Public Library, which is closing at 12 p.m. on Saturday.
Transit:
- Halifax transit is offering free, extended bus service and Alderney ferry service from 6 p.m. onward New Year's Eve.
- Buses are on holiday service schedule Sunday. There is no Alderney or Woodside Ferry Service on Sunday.
- The Macdonald Bridge will remain open until Jan. 2.
Waste collection:
- The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility, the Halifax Recycling Plant and municipal composting facilities are closed Sunday but open regular hours Monday.
- The Household Special Waste Depot in Bayers Lake is closed New Year's Eve and will reopen for regular operating hours on Saturday, Jan. 7.
Post offices:
- All Canada Post offices will be closed Monday. There is no collection or delivery of mail.
Recreation:
- All municipal recreation facilities are closed New Year's Day except the Halifax Oval.
Public services:
- The 311 contact centre is closed to general inquiries on New Year's Day, but will still take urgent requests concerning transportation, municipal operations, facilities, animal services and illegally parked vehicles. The five customer service centres that provide in-person access to municipal services and payments Monday to Friday, will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, reopening Tuesday.