Halifax navy members clear vintage mines overseas

A small team of Royal Canadian Navy divers from the Fleet Diving Unit in Halifax has spent the last few weeks in Estonia blowing up decades-old underwater bombs at the bottom of the Baltic Sea.

"The idea is to make the Baltic waterways safer," said Lt. James Gallant, commander of the group which is working under Operation Open Spirit.

The annual mission is aimed at identifying and destroying underwater mines deployed during the First and Second World Wars.

An old mine is detonated as part of Operation Open Spirit. (Corporal Desiree T. Bourdon)

"We reduce the risk to navigation," Gallant said. "If we can get this stuff off the bottom, we can make it safer for those who use the waterways."

One of the WWII-era mines cleared by Canadians working off the coast of Estonia. <a href="https://t.co/wYuqZ6OXiB">pic.twitter.com/wYuqZ6OXiB</a> —@Brett_CBC

Thousands of mines were deployed in the Baltic Sea during the wars, but many failed to explode. The Canadian team works with other nations to locate and identify the ordnance.

Divers are deployed to attach explosives to the mines. Then, from a safe distance, the mines are detonated.

Lt. James Gallant is part of a mission to clear mines in the Baltic Sea. (Royal Canadian Navy)

Last year, the Canadian team detonated one mine. This year, during the two-week operation, the team detonated four.

Gallant said there is still lots of work to be done, with at least 100,000 explosive devices still on the ocean floor in the region.