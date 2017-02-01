A spiritual leader at a Halifax mosque says some members of the local Muslim community may choose to pray at home in the wake of a shooting at a Quebec City mosque earlier this week that left six people dead.

Imam Zia Khan, director of the Centre for Islamic Development in Halifax, said there's a lot of discussion about whether something similar could happen here, and he predicts fewer people will visit the centre's mosque because they're scared.

Khan said he's heard concerns from many members who have asked for closed-circuit cameras to be installed on top of the Robie Street centre and security guards.

"We're a vigilant, we lock our door more often now," he said.

One person has been charged in the Quebec City mosque shooting. (Radio-Canada)

Hossein Mousavi, vice-president of the Al-Rasoul Islamic Society, said they're also increasing security at their mosque in Bedford because of the shooting.

They intend to add more cameras and have members providing extra security outside. A couple of men are also assigned to identify people who show up at the mosque that they don't know.

Meeting with police, politicians, churches

Even before the shooting, Halifax Regional Police patrolled in the area — at the mosque's request — whenever there was a large gathering, Mousavi said.

The society is meeting with police, politicians and churches on Thursday night to discuss improving security and to pray for the families of the Quebec victims.

"I've lived in this country for almost 37 years and I don't remember in the history, that of 37 years of living here, such a heinous crime," Mousavi said.

Hundreds of people attend vigil in Halifax on Monday for victims of the Quebec mosque shooting. (CBC)

Halifax Regional Police Chief Jean-Michel Blais said the force is reaching out to the Muslim community through its diversity and inclusion co-ordinator and its community response officers who work in neighbourhoods where mosques are located. Police have stepped up patrols in those areas.

The chief has also personally met with Muslim leaders.

"I think it's more than anything else to allay the fears that the community has and to talk about some security arrangements," Blais said.

"There's been some information that's been provided to us with regards to meeting hours, for example, as well as prayer hours."

Police have assured mosque leaders that within any given time they are close by.

"I think in a case like this it's very important for our Muslim citizens to be able to see us close to the mosques," Blais said.

"Obviously, we take this issue very seriously. It's a concern for us as Canadians when you have individuals who are targeted simply because of their faith."