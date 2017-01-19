A Halifax councillor thinks the city needs a live music strategy to better support local musicians and he wants municipal staff to study the idea.

Waye Mason, councillor for District 7 (Halifax South Downtown), says regional council should consider a live music strategy based on a report by Music Canada called Mastering of a Music City.

"They basically lay out a template for how to be a good music city," Mason said.

Local music when you're stuck on hold

The idea would be to look at different ways the municipality could help the music industry while ensuring regulations and practices support it.

It could include everything from noise bylaws to where music venues are allowed, and even smaller things like playing local tunes when people calling 311 or the mayor's office are placed on hold.

Mason said Austin, Texas, home of the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival, is an excellent example of a music city.

He said people living in homes in the entertainment district cannot complain about noise coming from bars or music venues until after 2 a.m., when the businesses close.

Respecting entertainment districts

"Having rules that respect the fact the intended use of their entertainment district and these downtown areas is for them to be entertainment districts," Mason said.

"You shouldn't buy a condo if you want it to be quiet like the suburbs. You're moving there for that energy ... so that's a concrete example of the kind of thing that can happen under one of these plans."

Other ideas include having specific loading times that would give musicians enough time to move their instruments into a venue, a dedicated music officer and creating a music tourism plan.

"The biggest question is whether or not we would have a full-time music officer, which is one of the asks. And the answer is maybe. I mean, we are very small," Mason said.

'It's something I think we can do'

The councillor said there are a lot of things the municipality could do that wouldn't cost a lot of money.

"You can plan for that kind of stuff through your regular processes and I think it's something that we can do and we should do."

Mason wants municipal staff to look into the idea. He said people in the local music scene have been asking for something like it.