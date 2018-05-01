Should HRM ban plastic straws? Councillor says it's time to consider it

A Halifax councillor thinks it's time to consider ways to reduce the use of plastic straws in the municipality.

Tony Mancini plans to raise the issue at Thursday's meeting of the environment and sustainability committee.

He wants staff to study a plastic straw reduction strategy in co-operation with the hospitality industry.

"People sometimes raise the issue of seniors or those in hospitals who need straws, but there's always the option of paper ones," said Mancini.

The vice-president of the Atlantic division of Restaurants Canada agrees.

Luc Erjavec points out that some chains, such as Boston Pizza, are already using biodegradable straws.

"Some local operators have given up on the use of straws," said Erjavec. "Others only give them when a customer asks for one."

Erjavec said the issue will be on the agenda of his association's next board meeting.

Some American cities such as Miami Beach, Fla., and Seattle have banned the use of plastic straws and Britain has announced plans to adopt a ban.