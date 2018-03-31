Halifax municipal summer camps in high demand

An imbalance in the availability of city-run summer camp spaces in Halifax has created a huge wait list in the urban core while thousands of spaces are empty outside the area.

Halifax runs over 500 summer camps over nine weeks in July and August, creating the equivalent of 12,000 spaces for children to attend one week of camp each.

At the end of the first day of registration on Thursday, roughly 5,000, or 40 per cent of those spots were still open.

But in peninsular Halifax, most programs filled up within an hour and there are 2,800 children on waiting lists to attend camps.

"With the more popular camps and in the more popular locations, those ones do tend to fill up very quickly," said HRM spokesperson Erin DiCarlo.

"Many of those spaces were filled yesterday within the first hour. But there are a variety of camps that still have openings," she said.

DiCarlo says 5,000 open camp spaces are mostly in suburban Halifax, while the waiting list of 2,800 is primarily on the Halifax Peninsula.

There are 2,800 children on waiting lists for summer camps in urban areas of Halifax. Spaces are still available in suburban and rural parts of the municipality. (CBC)

Suzie Clark started lining up at 7:45 a.m. Thursday at her local rec centre to register her seven-year-old son.

Registration opened at 10 a.m.

As a single mother in central Halifax, she says she relies on municipally run day camps so she can work when her son is out of school in the summer.

Clark says she'd prefer to register online or by phone, but she says the system is so clogged the camps are full before she gets through.

"You're extremely anxious. You feel like you're going into a bad exam you know you're going to fail," she said, with a laugh.

Instead Clark lined up at her local rec centre to guarantee registration.

No plans for more downtown camps

She said staff helped relieve some of the pressure by giving parents numbers at 8:30 a.m. that ensure their ranking when registration began at 10 a.m.

"You know that no matter what, you just have to sit it out and see what you get, and just hope that everything works out well and you can get your kid into the camp. Because I mean, again, you have to work," she said.

Dicarlo says Halifax is working to upgrade its online registration system after it crashed during last year's registration period.

She says more details will be available by summertime.

DiCarlo says the municipality aims to cover the costs of the programs through fees, but she couldn't say how much is recovered or the total Halifax spends on summer camps.

She says there are no plans to offer more camps downtown because of limitations of staffing and facilities to meet demand.