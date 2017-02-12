Public transit service in Halifax on Monday will be shut down for the day, along with garbage, recycling and green cart collection, municipal offices and recreation facilities because of a blizzard that is expected to hit Nova Scotia.

Total snowfall amounts by Tuesday morning are expected to range from 40 to 70 centimetres for the western portions of Nova Scotia, including Halifax. Blizzard warnings are in place for the entire province and storm surge warnings for some coastal areas.

Halifax's 311 call centre will be open on Monday. In a news release, the municipality asked residents not to call 311 about snow-clearing requests until the cleanup timelines following the end of the storm have passed.

Garbage, recycling and green cart collection scheduled for Monday will instead happen in two weeks time on Monday, Feb. 27. People will be allowed double their bag limits on that day.

Solid waste management facilities in Otter Lake, Bayers Lake, Burnside and Goodwood will also close for the day.

The municipality is expecting cleanup operations to take several days, so an update on the status of its services will be provided by Monday at 4 p.m.