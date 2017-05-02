Halifax is considering bike lanes for Almon Street, an idea applauded by cycling advocates who say it's an important east-west corridor.

The proposed project has three different sections: the first part between Gottingen and Agricola streets would not have separate bike lanes, but would instead have share-the-road signs.

Municipal officials say the road is not wide enough to accommodate cars and bikes, but the head of the Halifax Cycling Coalition disagrees.

"We're disappointed, when there is enough room to put a bicycle lane in that section because it's the separated facilities that make it easier for people," said coalition executive director Kelsey Lane.

Almon Street between Agricola and Dublin streets. (Pam Berman/CBC)

In the section between Agricola and Dublin streets, planners say there is enough room for two lanes of traffic, two bicycle lanes and one side of parking.

The cycling coalition is looking for a protected lane, with parking between the cyclist and the traffic.

"What we are looking for are delineators, or fibreglass posts for a buffer," said Lane. "That makes it really clear for both drivers and people driving bicycles."

Almon Street between Dublin and Connaught streets. (Pam Berman/CBC)

In the section between Dublin and Connaught streets there would two lanes for traffic and two bike lanes, but no parking.

Road work on Almon Street is scheduled to take place this year so planners want to take the bike lane project to regional council by July.

There will be an open house on the project Wednesday night at the Halifax Forum.