When Filip Zadina was deciding whether to leave his home of Pardubice, Czech Republic, to come play for the Halifax Mooseheads, it didn't turn out to be a difficult decision for the 17-year-old.

Before this year's import draft in which the Mooseheads took Zadina with the 10th pick, the forward had a chat with the team's general manager, Cam Russell, who told him about the team and its recent success with import picks. Nico Hischier was drafted first overall by the New Jersey Devils this year and Zadina's fellow countryman, Martin Frk, was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in 2012.

"Now, they're in the NHL. It's a very good organization, so I said, 'Yeah, I'll play for Halifax because I believe they will help me pursue my dream,'" said Zadina.

Zadina's decision was in contrast to the year before, when he was taken fourth overall by the Vancouver Giants of the WHL in the 2016 CHL import draft — but chose to stay in the Czech Republic.

Players to watch

Zadina's decision appears to be paying off. On Tuesday, NHL Central Scouting released its list of players to watch for the 2018 NHL draft and he was one of four Mooseheads who made the list.

Jared McIsaac from Truro, N.S., is a projected first-round draft pick in the 2018 NHL entry draft. (David Chan/Halifax Mooseheads.ca)

Zadina, Benoit-Olivier Groulx from Gatineau, Que., and Jared McIsaac from Truro, N.S., were all given A rankings, meaning they are projected to be drafted in the first round. Goalie Alex Gravel was given a B and is pegged to go in the second or third round.

This isn't the first time the Mooseheads have found themselves with an arsenal of potential high-round draft picks. When the Mooseheads won the Memorial Cup in 2013, the team was led by forwards Nathan MacKinnon and Jonathan Drouin, who were later drafted first and third overall in that year's NHL draft, and goalie Zach Fucale, who was drafted in the second round.

The Mooseheads are off to a promising start this season, winning four of five games, but neither their start nor the Central Scouting draft projections are getting to their heads.

The Halifax Mooseheads won the 2013 Memorial Cup with a team led by some highly-touted NHL draft prospects. (Liam Richards/The Canadian Press)

"You always need to work on little things, little details of your game. For me, I need to improve my skating, my shooting, my skills," said Groulx.

Zadina said he needs to work on his defence, forechecking and shooting, but believes the team is already helping him become a better player.

Tight bonds among prospects

The four prospects are all 17 and close friends who attend the same school.

"It makes it even more special knowing that we're all together and we have each other's backs, on and off the ice," said Groulx.

While the prospects are focused on becoming better hockey players, they're also looking to enjoy the moment, as would any other 17-year-old.

"I want to have a good season, have fun and we'll see what it's going to be like after the season," said Zadina.