Halifax Mooseheads notch shutout road win, advance to 2nd round of playoffs

The Halifax Mooseheads are heading to the second round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs after they shut out the hometown Baie-Comeau Drakkar 4-0 on Friday night.

The Mooseheads only needed five games to eliminate the Drakkar from the best-of-seven series.

It's unclear who the Moose will face in round two, but the first two games will be played in Halifax on Friday and Saturday.

Take off time. Heading home and ready for Round 2! <a href="https://t.co/x3ktJ2TAxu">pic.twitter.com/x3ktJ2TAxu</a> —@HFXMooseheads

Tickets for non-season ticket holders go on sale Wednesday.

The first and only time the Mooseheads won the league title was in 2013.

The Mooseheads are the only QMJHL team from Nova Scotia still in the playoff hunt. The Cape Breton Screaming Eagles were ousted in five games by the Drummondville Voltigeurs.