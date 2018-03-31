Skip to Main Content
Halifax Mooseheads notch shutout road win, advance to 2nd round of playoffs

Notifications

Halifax Mooseheads notch shutout road win, advance to 2nd round of playoffs

The Mooseheads are the only QMJHL team from Nova Scotia still in the playoff hunt.

Round 2 ticket sales start Wednesday for general public

CBC News ·
The first two games of the second round of the playoffs will be held in Halifax on Friday and Saturday. (halifaxmooseheads.ca)

The Halifax Mooseheads are heading to the second round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs after they shut out the hometown Baie-Comeau Drakkar 4-0 on Friday night.

The Mooseheads only needed five games to eliminate the Drakkar from the best-of-seven series.

It's unclear who the Moose will face in round two, but the first two games will be played in Halifax on Friday and Saturday.

Tickets for non-season ticket holders go on sale Wednesday.

The first and only time the Mooseheads won the league title was in 2013. 

The Mooseheads are the only QMJHL team from Nova Scotia still in the playoff hunt. The Cape Breton Screaming Eagles were ousted in five games by the Drummondville Voltigeurs.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us