A 36-year-old Halifax man has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for a crash in Dartmouth two years ago that claimed the life of a 56-year-old man.

Cecil Boutilier had been scheduled to go to trial earlier this month in Nova Scotia Supreme Court on 11 charges related to the crash, but pleaded guilty in June to criminal negligence causing death, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and theft of a motor vehicle.

Boutilier was driving a stolen van when he crashed into a car driven by Harry Blackburn near the intersection of Victoria and Windmill Roads in Dartmouth, according to a sentencing decision released Thursday. Blackburn was severely injured and later died in hospital.

Boutilier stole the white Chevrolet van from No Bull Auto on Windmill Road late on the evening of Aug. 9, 2015. He struck a pole as he was leaving the car lot. Employees of the car lot saw the theft and took off in pursuit of Boutilier.

The chase lasted nearly two kilometres through Dartmouth and reached speeds of 123 kilometres an hour on roads with posted limits of only 50 kilometres an hour.

Bitten by police dog

According to an agreed statement of facts introduced at Boutilier's sentencing, he lost control, jumped the curb and struck Blackburn's Volkswagen.

Boutilier then abandoned the stolen van and took off. He was brought down by a police dog that bit him after a brief foot chase.

The Crown had been asking for an 11-year sentence, pointing to Boutilier's lengthy criminal record that includes 50 prior convictions. The defence had asked for a sentence in the range of four years.

Justice James Chipman settled on seven and a half years and gave Boutilier about 25 months credit for time he's already spent in custody.

Boutilier's DNA will now be placed in a national databank. He also faces a lifetime driving prohibition, although he didn't have a valid licence at the time of the accident.