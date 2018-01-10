A Halifax man will be sentenced later this month on a charge of manslaughter relating to a killing in March 2016.

Benjamin Joshua Gillis, 27, was supposed to go to trial starting this week on a charge of second-degree murder. The charge stems from the stabbing of Blaine Clothier, who was found dead on March 2, 2016, at a Spryfield apartment building.

On Monday, Gillis pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Crown attorney Kim McOnie said as the prosecution interviewed witnesses in preparation for trial, they concluded there was no reasonable prospect of conviction on the murder charge. Instead, they negotiated an agreement for the guilty plea to manslaughter.

Sentencing has been set for Jan. 31.