A Halifax man has pleaded guilty to several charges in connection with a stabbing in north-end Halifax in the fall of 2015.

Timothy Brian Morash, 42, will be sentenced March 21 for attempted murder, aggravated assault, uttering death threats and other charges.

Police were called to a home in the 6200 block of North Street in the early morning hours of Oct. 28, 2015.

Officers were told two men who knew one another had been in a fight.

The victim, a 54-year-old man, was treated in hospital for stab wounds.

Morash was arrested at the scene.