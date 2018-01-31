A 27-year-old Halifax man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for stabbing a former friend to death.

Benjamin Joshua Gillis pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Blaine Clothier, 26, in March 2016.

The two men had been arguing in an apartment on Autumn Drive in Spryfield when Gillis stabbed Clothier with a knife, the court was told. Clothier fell to the floor and Gillis left the apartment.

A teenaged girl who was present in the apartment became hysterical and eventually alerted a passing pedestrian, who called police. Clothier was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gillis was arrested a short time later and has been in jail ever since. He was initially charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge just before he was to go to trial late last year.

Blaine Clothier, 26, was stabbed to death in March 2016 at this Autumn Drive apartment building in Halifax. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

Emotions were running high during Wednesday's sentencing hearing as Clothier's mother, brother and aunt described what his death has meant to all of them. They all said the greatest loss is that Clothier's six-year-old daughter is growing up without her father and doesn't really understand where he has gone.

Cheri Clothier, Blaine's mother, told the court, "my heart sank and I went totally numb" when she heard the news of her son's death.

"How do you tell a six-year-old her daddy is gone and not coming back?" Clothier asked.

Both she and her family sobbed throughout her statement.

Clothier's brother, Dillon Fitzgerald, described the day Blaine died as the worst day of his life.

"I sometimes find myself in a dark place where I never thought I would be, searching for answers," Fitzgerald said.

Crown asked for 13 years

The Crown had been asking for a sentence of 13 years. Gillis's lawyer, Peter Planetta, suggested seven years.

Justice Peter Rosinski said the case requires strong condemnation and while 12 years was too much, seven years was clearly not enough.

Gillis will get credit for the time he's spent in jail awaiting the resolution of his case, meaning his sentence will be reduced by 1,048 days, or nearly three years.

In addition to the prison term, he faces a lifetime weapons ban and his DNA is being placed in a national data bank.