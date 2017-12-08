A 27-year-old Halifax man has been arrested in a prison in New Brunswick in connection with the 2016 shooting deaths of Tyler Richards and Naricho Clayton.

Halifax Regional Police said in a news release the man is being questioned as a suspect in connection with the two homicides and the April 2016 shooting of a 31-year-old man who survived.

Police arrested the suspect at the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B., this morning.

Richards, 29, and Clayton, 23, were shot and killed within two days of each other in April 2016.

Richards, a former St. Francis Xavier University basketball star and ex-Halifax Rainmen player, was found dead in a house on Cook Avenue in Halifax.

Michael Karanicolas captured this image April 19, 2016, the night Naricho Clayton was killed. (Michael Karanicolas)

Clayton was shot to death on Gottingen Street near Falkland Street in Halifax's north end. A 31-year-old man was seriously injured in the same shooting.

The Parole Board of Canada has previously said Tyrell Peter Dechamp, who convicted of second-degree murder for a 2009 stabbing, was a "person of interest" in the two shootings.