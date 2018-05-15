Upgrades coming to Halifax Mainland Common off-leash dog park

Work to add improvements to the Halifax Mainland Common off-leash dog park in Clayton Park begin Tuesday and will last until mid-June.

Among the upgrades are a new surface in the large dog area, fencing repairs, installation of dog agility elements and a shade structure, drainage upgrades and improvements to the lighting and trail section.

"These improvements will allow for a better experience for owners and their dogs," the municipality said in a news release Monday.

The park will remain open at all times while the work is being done. Active work zones will be fenced off.

Crews are expected to be at the park from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.