The Nova Scotia Barristers' Society has recommended that Halifax lawyer Lyle Howe be disbarred.

The recommendation comes after a hearing panel of the society issued a decision on July 17 finding Howe guilty of professional misconduct and professional incompetence.

"Based on the nature and number of their findings, disbarment is the appropriate sanction," Victoria Rees, the barristers society acting executive director, said Tuesday.

The society also recommends Howe pay it $650,000 in hearing costs.

At 60 days and 10,000 pages of transcripts, Howe's disciplinary hearing was the longest in the society's history. The society said the $650,000 represents only half of the costs it incurred during the hearing.

Howe said Tuesday he'll be unable to pay it back.

"We're offering a 10-year payment plan," Rees said.

The chair of the hearing panel, Ron MacDonald, has 30 business days to reach a decision on what sanctions Howe will face.

The society accused Howe of professional incompetence and professional misconduct. Howe, who is black, countered by saying he was a victim of discrimination based on race.

Howe still faces three new charges, which will be at the centre of a new hearing.