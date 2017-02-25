The Halifax Kennel Club is holding the 300th dog show in its long history this weekend.

The all-breed dog show at the Halifax Forum's multipurpose room began Friday evening and runs through Sunday afternoon.

Event chair Lee Steeves said the event included hundreds of dogs, and people from Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario, New York and Pennsylvania.

This Australian cattle dog was one of hundreds of dogs at the all-breed show in Halifax on Saturday. (CBC)

She said Saturday afternoon that the show had been a "tremendous success" for what is arguably Canada's oldest kennel club. Halifax and the London Canine Association have a "healthy rivalry" over that claim, she said.

Steeves said the club is particularly proud this year of Dartmouth breeder Nicole Casavechia, whose Norwegian elkhound won the group at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show earlier this month and was in the best in show lineup.

"She has a tremendous breeding program and has done extremely well — makes Nova Scotians extremely proud," she said.