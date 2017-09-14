A scarf that promotes a global message of peace by using one of the world's most recognizable clothing patterns will be presented Friday to a Halifax group for their efforts to help those in need in the community.

The World Peace Tartan scarf was created in 2012 by Edinburgh-based Victor Spence, a 54-year-old inter-religious consultant, "to illustrate humanity's desire for a harmonious and sustainable future."

The Charitable Irish Society of Halifax will be presented with the World Peace Tartan at the Halifax Celtic Festival, as a way of recognizing its efforts to bring peace to its local community.

In the past, the World Peace Tartan has been awarded to prominent figures, such as the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Locally, it has been awarded to Halifax Mayor Mike Savage and former lieutenant-governor Mayann Francis.

From left are Halifax Mayor Mike Savage, Rick Grant of the Celtic Cultural Society of Nova Scotia, former lieutenant-governor Mayann Francis and Stephen Patrick Clare of Celtic Life (World Peace Tartan Awards 2016). (Erica Ormiston)

"This is the very first time for a World Peace Tartan to be awarded to an organization and not an individual," said Stephen Patrick Clare, World Peace Tartan ambassador and managing editor of Celtic Life International magazine.

Clare said The Charitable Irish Society of Halifax, which was formed in 1786, was chosen because "I don't think they get recognition for the tremendous work they've done here in the community."

The tartan will be presented at Halifax City Hall to Theresa Marie Underhill, the society's president.

"We are truly honoured and quite taken aback. It's a tremendous recognition for the work the Charitable Irish does," said Underhill.

The Dalai Lama was awarded the World Peace Tartan. (Stephen Patrick Clare/World Peace Tartan Initiative )

The Charitable Irish Society's mission is "to promote friendship and goodwill" and to offer compassion and relief to those in need.

The society has supported an emergency shelter for Indigenous women and children fleeing domestic abuse. It's also supported the Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia and helped Syrian refugees settle into the community.

"The tartan really represent the values of our organization and how we work together," said Underhill.

The light blue colour in the design represents the presence, hope and potential of the United Nations. The purple and green represent Scotland. The red and black represent and remind us of the realities of war and violence, and the white running through the pattern represents peace and light.