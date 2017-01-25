It's been a year since most of Nova Scotia's Syrian refugees came to the province. How are they doing so far? And what challenges remain?

CBC's Information Morning will host a special live program at the Keshen Goodman Library in Halifax on Friday to discuss the issues.

The broadcast can be heard Jan. 27 on CBC Radio One in mainland Nova Scotia from 5:55 a.m. to 8:37 a.m. You can also watch it on CBC Television from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Host Don Connolly will be live on location and if you want to see the broadcast in person, the doors to the Keshen Goodman Library will open at 5:45 a.m.

English-to-Arabic translation will be provided for audience members in attendance, in what marks the first time CBC Radio in Nova Scotia will provide on-site translation for a remote broadcast.

The event is open to everyone.