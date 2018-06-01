Halifax hospital reduces air conditioning after equipment failure

A broken air conditioning unit at the Halifax Infirmary has led to a decrease in "chilling capacity" at the hospital, according to a memo sent to staff Friday afternoon.

"One of the chillers at the Halifax Infirmary building of the QEII [Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre] failed last week," the memo read.

The air conditioning has been reduced in certain areas of the hospital to ensure priority clinical areas, including operating rooms and diagnostic imaging, remain cool.

Lobbies, as well as the Royal Bank Theatre and the retail area on the fourth floor, have reduced air conditioning.

"Due to an unexpected equipment failure, we are experiencing a temporary reduction in cooling capacity at the Halifax Infirmary," spokesperson Carla Adams wrote in an email to CBC.

"I can confirm there has been no impact on clinical services, and cooling will be reduced in non-clinical areas at the HI [Halifax Infirmary] as required to ensure sufficient cooling available for clinical areas."

Two rental units are expected to be installed in about a week, bringing the hospital back up to "90 per cent chilling capacity," according to the memo.

The temperature in the Halifax area reached 29 C on Friday, but is expected to drop to 13 C on Saturday.