Halifax Hurricanes top London Lightning to force Game 7 in NBLC finals

Antoine Mason led six Halifax players in double figures as the Hurricanes topped the London Lightning 112-101 to force a deciding Game 7 in the National Basketball League of Canada finals.

Thursday's match stayed true to form for the championship round as the home team has won all six games in the series.

Halifax built a nine-point second-quarter lead, capped by a Rhamel Brown dunk, but the Lightning charged back to pull to within two, 55-53, at halftime.

Another tight quarter followed in the third before Halifax broke things open with a decisive 9-2 run at the midway mark.

London could draw no closer, and stormed off the court at the final buzzer following several tight calls by the officials that Lightning players had protested loudly throughout the game.

London, which had won three straight home games prior to Thursday's road loss, are one victory away from their fourth NBLC title in the league's seven-year existence.

Halifax is looking for its second league title after topping the Lightning for the championship in 2016.

The two teams have faced each other in each of the last three NBLC finals.