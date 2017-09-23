A Halifax heritage advocate says there should be a moratorium on demolition permits during the creation of any new conservation districts.

Larry Haiven says city planners started working on the Old South Suburb Heritage Conservation District in 2015.

Since then, seven buildings within the proposed boundaries have either already been torn down or are facing demolition.

"You can't have an orgy of demolition," said Haiven. "It just makes a joke of the whole thing."

A demolition permit has been issued for 5185 South St., where the Elmwood Hotel is located.

Principal Developments Ltd. wants to build a six-storey, mixed-use building on the site.

An artist's rendering of a proposed development at 5185 South St. in Halifax. (Principal Developments Ltd.)

"You just look at it [the Elmwood] and think, 'Should that be torn down?'" said Haiven. "It's just ridiculous. The irony just slaps you in the face."

City planners hope to have the Old South Suburb Heritage Conservation District approved by the end of 2017.

The proposed boundaries of the district run from Bishop Street to Green Street between Hollis and Barrington streets.