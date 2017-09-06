Halifax Harbour Bridges has put out a tender for a feasibility study to look at whether to replace or upgrade the MacKay Bridge.

A tender document posted online Wednesday says the purpose of the study is to determine whether it would be better to upgrade the bridge and extend its lifespan by 75 years, or remove the existing bridge and replace it. A new bridge would have a service life of 100 years. There's no indication of the cost of each option.

The tender closes Oct. 5.

Halifax's other harbour span, the Macdonald Bridge, is nearing the end of a major upgrade, which has been underway for more than 2½ years. The Big Lift saw the bridge deck spliced into 20-metre-long sections, weighing up to 150 tonnes, and replaced one by one.

Other work to be done on the Macdonald Bridge this fall includes waterproofing the main cables and finishing installation of roadway lighting. The project will finally be completed next spring when a new platform for performing maintenance underneath the bridge is installed.