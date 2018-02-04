Halifax gymnast Ellie Black received Women's Artistic Gymnastic's senior athlete of the year award Sunday afternoon in Quebec City.

Black, who trains at Halifax's Alta Gymnastics Club, shares the honour with fellow gymnast Brooklyn Moors of Cambridge, Ont.

"It was incredible. It was such an amazing year and that was such an amazing award to receive so I'm very thankful for that and to be able to receive that with Brooklyn is awesome. She did a great job this year," Black said.

Both Moors and Black were part of Canada's women's gymnastics team at the 2017 FIG World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. Both qualified for the women's all-around finals where Black earned a silver medal.

Black and Moors's coaches David Kikuchi, Keiji Yamanaka and Elvira Saadi also received awards for Women's Artistic Gymnastics senior coaches of the year.

'All about the team'

"It's all about the team here in Canada. We work together as a team, we work well," Black said. "It's nice to be able to share that together after such a great year of accomplishments."

"Our coaches are one of the reasons we're able to get to where we are today and without them we wouldn't be able to achieve everything we have."

For 2018, Black says she's looking forward to getting back into competitions. She says she's working toward heading to the Commonwealth Games and the World Championships.