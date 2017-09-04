A multimillion-dollar rebuilding project is underway at Halifax Grammar School on Tower Road.

As students return to class at the tuition-based private school, they'll notice the theatre has been demolished and the parking lot is a construction site. The nearby Atlantic Street campus will operate this year, but in fall 2018, everyone will go to the expanded Tower Road site.

Headmaster Steven Laffoley said the school has been at the Atlantic Street campus since 1961 and it bought the Tower Road building in 2001.

New gym, theatre and classrooms

"This is our opportunity to bring those two schools together again as we once were 20-odd years ago," he said as crews worked on the skeleton of the new, three-storey building.

"Behind me we have the building of a double gymnasium, a multipurpose theatre space, as well as a three-storey academic wing. We incorporate what we had over on Atlantic Street, plus a whole lot more."

The new building, seen here on the left of an artist's rendering, will be the same height and style of the existing Tower Road building. (CBC)

The school has sold the Atlantic Street building and is leasing it this year. When the new building opens in the fall of 2018, about 550 students will attend the expanded campus. That's about a 10 per cent increase from this year.

Laffoley doesn't expect the ongoing construction to disrupt daily activities. The school has set up a new pickup and drop-off zone for parents, and the noisiest work happened over the summer.

Historic anniversary

Staff won't have a parking lot this year, so they're carpooling, biking and walking. Laffoley's added a 30-minute walking commute to his day.

"We're very excited," he said. "This is a historic moment for the Halifax Grammar School — probably second only to its founding in 1958. As it turns out, next year is our 60th anniversary, so it's a wonderful confluence of celebration for us."

Halifax Grammar School headmaster Steven Laffoley says the new campus will be open in time for the school's 60th anniversary next fall. (CBC)

Architecture 49 designed the new brick building to match the historic main building, and a glass atrium will connect the two. Armour Construction is carrying out the $14.5-million project.

In June, Halifax Grammar School said the school has raised about 75 per cent of the capital costs from selling the Atlantic Street campus, donations, and contributions from staff and board members.

The private school receives no government funding. It will launch a capital campaign to fully fund the work later this month.