With Halloween falling on a Tuesday this year, some people around the province are getting a head start on ghoulish celebrations this weekend.

Historic Properties in downtown Halifax held its first-ever Harvest Moon Festival, a free, safe Halloween event where children and their families get to eat candy, have their faces painted and play games.

"It kind of extends the whole Halloween season, I suppose. It's not just one night anymore, is it? It's like a whole season," said Jennifer Morawiecki, who attended the event with her 5-year-old son Rodrick.

Ximena Hart Bottazzi, who turns two next month, was dressed up as an astronaut. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

The Harvest Moon festival has been going on for two weeks at Historic Properties.

"We've had amazing weather. Last weekend, we had our very first pumpkin patch carving contest with students of NSCAD and NSCC," said Christina Edwards, event director for Premiere Entertainment Group.

Within in the first hour of Saturday's safe Halloween, Edwards said about 150 children had come by to collect candy.

The Charles family began their Halloween celebrations Saturday at Historic Properties. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Edwards said the allure of the event is it makes it easier for families who either live in apartment buildings or in places where trick or treating isn't as popular to come out and celebrate.

"It's a way they can bring kids down in the daylight where they can play games and have fun and get dressed up and just really experience Halloween in a group atmosphere," said Edwards.

Anyone who has lived in Nova Scotia long enough knows Halloween can be more a chilly affair, with costumes planned around winter jackets, snow pants or rain gear.

Matthew Dominix at Historic Properties. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

But with the forecast — at least so far — showing clear skies for Tuesday, parents and children are getting ready for the big night.

"I certainly, as a child, had far too many years where my Halloween costume was ruined by my mother making me wear snow pants which is a drag for sure," Morawiecki said.

"It certainly makes Halloween more fun when you don't have to plan it around a snowsuit," added Edwards.