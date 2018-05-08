Halifax firefighters battling Inglis Street blaze

Halifax Fire crews are fighting to control a serious building blaze on Inglis Street in Halifax that started in the early hours of Tuesday.

Deputy fire chief Roy Hollett said they got a call at 2:26 a.m. and crews found "heavy fire" on all three floors at the back of the heritage building. Flames were shooting out of the 15-unit building's roof when emergency crews arrived.

"We've stabilized the fire on the outside and sent three crews into the last apartment building for an offensive attack," he told CBC News just before 7 a.m. "We're pulling down ceilings and trying to knock the fire down on the top-floor ceiling and the roof."

Hollett asked drivers to avoid hitting the hoses, as that reduces water pressure. He said about 25 people safely fled the building and there were no injuries. A Halifax Transit bus is giving them temporary shelter.

Fire across the street. Woke up to a guy yelling to clear the building asking for 911 this is intense. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/halifax?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#halifax</a> <a href="https://t.co/7suWqePKtp">pic.twitter.com/7suWqePKtp</a> —@patiodecoy

There's no word on what caused the fire.

Firefighters estimate it will take several more hours before the fire will be put out. Police are asking people to avoid the area, as Inglis Street is closed from Tower Road to Victoria Road, and surrounding side streets are also closed.

Smoke continued to pour out of the building early Tuesday. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)