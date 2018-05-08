Skip to Main Content
Halifax firefighters battling Inglis Street blaze

Deputy fire chief Roy Hollett said they got a call at 2:26 a.m. and crews found "heavy fire" on all three floors at the back of the heritage building. Flames were shooting out of the 15-unit building's roof when emergency crews arrived.

Area between Victoria Road and Tower Road closed as crews fight the fire

Jon Tattrie, Paul Palmeter · CBC News ·
Fire crews worked for hours to control the blaze on Inglis Street. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Halifax Fire crews are fighting to control a serious building blaze on Inglis Street in Halifax that started in the early hours of Tuesday. 

"We've stabilized the fire on the outside and sent three crews into the last apartment building for an offensive attack," he told CBC News just before 7 a.m. "We're pulling down ceilings and trying to knock the fire down on the top-floor ceiling and the roof."

Hollett asked drivers to avoid hitting the hoses, as that reduces water pressure. He said about 25 people safely fled the building and there were no injuries. A Halifax Transit bus is giving them temporary shelter. 

There's no word on what caused the fire.

Firefighters estimate it will take several more hours before the fire will be put out. Police are asking people to avoid the area, as Inglis Street is closed from Tower Road to Victoria Road, and surrounding side streets are also closed.

Smoke continued to pour out of the building early Tuesday. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)
A fire broke out early Tuesday morning at an apartment building on Inglis Street near downtown Halifax. (Submitted by Sheldon McFadyen)
