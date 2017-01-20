A hot supper program held every Monday at the Salvation Army's Halifax Citadel Community Church may have to be cancelled, moved or rescheduled next week due to a small fire Friday morning at the Barrington Street church.

A decision will be made about the supper after an inspection is completed and the extent of the damage is determined, said Sabina Pollayparambil, a spokeswoman for the Salvation Army's Maritime division.

About 60 people get fed by 10 to 12 volunteers at the supper each week.

A church officer discovered the fire when he arrived at work at around 8 a.m. No one was hurt.

Pollayparambil said the fire started in a small storage closet. The area suffered smoke and water damage.

"The cause of it is unknown and the fire inspector is looking into it," she said.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Service tweeted at around 8:30 a.m. that it was responding to a "heavy smoke condition" in the 1300 block of Barrington Street.

As a result of the fire, Barrington Street between Bishop and Morris streets was temporarily closed.