Each year on Christmas Eve, the Webber family loads up their car with presents, stockings and fruit cake and hits the streets of downtown Halifax.

Michael, 16, and Katie, 12, have made it a holiday tradition to pass out gifts to the city's less fortunate residents for the past four years. They were also joined by their friend Bailey Dempster.

"I'll take the smaller one," said one man who was offered a stuffed Christmas stocking and wrapped present. "Save the bigger one for someone who can really use it."

There are lots of smiles and thank yous.

The tradition began when the children and their mother, Pauline, were picking their father, Roger, at his office on Christmas Eve.

They noticed people down on the streets in the cold, and wanted to share some of what they had.

Michael Webber, 16, of Williamswood, outside of Halifax, spends Christmas Eve with his sister Katie giving gifts to the city's less fortunate. (Steve Berry/CBC)

"Everybody gets a lot of stuff and then we have these guys on the street, who're in the cold," said Michael Webber.

Warm clothing, food and gift card

Now, the family fundraises through the year, collecting money and gifts.

Each package being handed out Saturday contained warm clothing, food and a Tim Hortons gift card.

"One guy we gave guitar strings to last year, for his guitar," Michael said.

Pauline Webber of Williamswood, outside of Halifax, passes out packages for her daughter Katie, 12, son Michael, 16, and family friend Bailey Dempster to deliver to people on the street in downtown Halifax. (Steve Berry/CBC)

The group made their way down Spring Garden Road where they stopped to chat with a woman pushing a child in a stroller. She told them she could use some help, and gratefully accepted her gifts.

The family donates any leftover gifts to the Out of the Cold emergency shelter.