A family doctor in Halifax has been reprimanded by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia for the way he prescribes opioids.

The college, which regulates doctors in the province, has just announced its decision in the case of Dr. Jalal Hosein. The college received a complaint about Hosein from the province's Prescription Monitoring Program (PMP) following a routine review of his practice in November 2015.

The PMP and the college were concerned about the high volume of some prescriptions Hosein wrote and also about the high daily dosages he was recommending. During the course of their investigations, they also became concerned about Hosein's prescribing of stimulants.

When they tried to examine his patient files, they found many were illegible, telephone numbers were often missing or outdated, medication lists were not updated and often no indication that a physical examination took place.

They also found there wasn't sufficient documentation to support a diagnosis of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in some of his patients' cases and there was no documentation of Hosein doing any mental health assessments.

"The committee believes Dr. Hosein's lack of detail and assessment in the medical record puts patients at risk as the records would not provide sufficient information in the event transfer of care was required," the investigation committee wrote in its decision.

"The committee is further concerned there is a use of opioids for patients with identified risk factors for misuse."

The college complimented Hosein on his dedication to his patients and his co-operation with the investigation. But in the end, he was ordered to undergo additional training on prescribing opioids safely and proper record-keeping.

His practice will be audited in six months and again in a year.