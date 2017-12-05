The Halifax Citadel's cannon will fire a few hours early Wednesday, but with good reason. At 9:04:35 a.m., the booming sound will mark the moment in time that the Halifax Explosion forever changed the city 100 years ago.

On Dec. 6, 1917, the Norwegian steamship Imo, which was carrying Belgian relief supplies, rammed into the French munitions vessel Mont-Blanc, which was carrying TNT through the narrowest part of Halifax harbour.

The Norwegian steamship Imo is beached on the Dartmouth shore after the 1917 Halifax Explosion. (Nova Scotia Archives & Record Management/Canadian Press)

Two thousand people were killed in the Halifax Explosion and another 9,000 injured. The explosion is the worst man-made disaster in Canadian history.

A number of events will be held Wednesday to mark the event's centennial:

Official memorial ceremony

The official ceremony is taking place at Ford Needham Memorial Park from 8:45 a.m. to 9:35 a.m. The event will be live streamed by CBC News on our website and on our Facebook page.

A cannon, bells, horns and sirens

The Halifax Citadel's cannon will fire at 9:04:35 a.m. and will be followed by the sounds of city hall's tower bell, church bells, ferry horns and naval and merchant ship sirens, which will all ring out for one minute.

Reception for official memorial ceremony

The public reception following the memorial service is happening at St. Joseph's-Alexander McKay Elementary School at 5389 Russell St. in Halifax. It will run from 9:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency memorial event

The fire service's memorial event is taking place at 10:30 a.m. at Station 4 at 5830 Lady Hammond Rd.

Time capsules and artifacts

From noon to 4 p.m., city hall will exhibit content from its 1985 and 2017 explosion time capsules, as well as other explosion artifacts.

Halifax Citadel Army Museum

A special exhibit at the Halifax Citadel Army Museum will include a watchman's clock that shows the exact time of the explosion. The exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Tuesday and Wednesday.