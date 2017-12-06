Drenching rain was not enough to keep hundreds of people from gathering in the Halifax's north end this morning to mark the 100th anniversary of the Halifax Explosion.

At 9:04 a.m. there was a moment of silence at the Fort Needham Park ceremony. At the same time, a cacophony of ship horns, bells and a canon blast from Citadel Hill rang out to commemorate the explosion in Halifax harbour 100 years ago that claimed the lives of 2,000 people and injured another 9,000.

Sounds of Halifax Harbour on the 100th anniversary of the Halifax Explosion. #HalifaxExplosion @100YearsStories @CBCNS @My_Waterfront @nsgov @haligonia pic.twitter.com/nt465VgsfO — @tjhfx

Gillian Fowler's grandmother was among those to survive the blast.

"She was standing in front of a window and she ended up with more than a hundred pieces of glass embedded into the side of her face and neck," said Fowler, who was at the ceremony.

Among the hundreds who turned out at Fort Needham, where there is a monument dedicated to those who died in the explosion, were people from as far away as Ontario, Vancouver, England and Boston.

John Scidmore from St. Thomas, Ont., pauses during the closing prayer at a ceremony. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

The Royal Canadian Navy's Stadacona Band kicked off the service, which not only remembered those who were killed and injured but also the people who courageously helped rebuild a devastated city.

"I want to acknowledge all of those who 100 years ago showed that courage to give us the privilege to be here today, to stand and honour them," said Premier Stephen McNeil.

Parliament's poet laureate, George Elliott Clarke, recited a poem on rain-soaked paper that included imagery of what the smoke cloud would have looked like following the explosion.

"Lavender plumes disgorged from wrathful, aerated char," he said. "The skies tinged, absinthed, chartreused here, gangrened there, or rose pink and chocolate there, as if one spying spumoni ice-cream spirited into fumes."

The memorial sculpture at Fort Needham in Halifax's north end was lit up ahead of today's ceremony. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

In attendance was Jim Coleman, grandson of Vince Coleman. He was the dispatcher made famous in a Canadian Heritage Moment for giving his life to warn a train full of people of the imminent explosion.

"He had a choice," said Jim Coleman. "He had a choice to stay or a choice to leave and try to save his life. We believe he made the right choice. He stayed and for that many people lived."

People, umbrellas in hand, take their places at the 100th anniversary celebration of the Halifax Explosion. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

A new plaque was also unveiled to mark the 100th anniversary as was a time capsule that will be sealed until 2067.