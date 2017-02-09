Nine employees of a marijuana dispensary in downtown Halifax face charges after police searched the business this week and seized candies laced with THC.

Police say they seized chocolates and gummy-type candies laced with THC — an active ingredient in marijuana — as well as marijuana, cannabis resin and drug paraphernalia Wednesday from 1593 Dresden Row.

Six men and three women, all employees that range in age from 21 to 32, were arrested at the scene.

All nine each face one count of possession of marijuana and one count of possession of cannabis resin for the purpose of trafficking.

3 drug raids

The bust was one of three raids Wednesday in the downtown area.

Halifax Regional Police and RCMP officers in the integrated guns and gangs unit received a tip that a woman was going to receive a shipment of drugs.

Police wouldn't say where the shipment was coming from because that information is part of the ongoing investigation.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested outside a business in the 3000 block of Barrington Street around 1 p.m. Police allege she was carrying marijuana and cannabis resin.

Police spokeswoman Dianne Penfound wouldn't confirm the name of the business, but said it's not a marijuana dispensary.

"It's not really related to the incident, so we don't want to name them," Penfound said Thursday.

Multiple charges

About 45 minutes later, police searched an apartment in the 3200 block of Barrington Street and arrested a 36-year-old man.

Officers later seized marijuana, cannabis resin and a large sum of Canadian money from the apartment.

The woman faces three counts of possession of marijuana and three counts of possession of cannabis resin for the purpose of trafficking. The man faces two counts of the same charges.

The two also face charges of possession of the proceeds of crime and money laundering.

Penfound wouldn't say whether the raids are part of a larger operation.

"We wouldn't be able to speak to that, it would be part of the investigation at this point," she said.