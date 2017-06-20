The question of camera surveillance in the Halifax area will be debated at regional council on Tuesday.

Dartmouth councillor Tony Mancini wants a staff report on the best general locations for cameras, as well as a specific pilot project for a footpath in north-end Dartmouth.

The footpath between Farrell and Albro Lake roads is where 18-year-old Chelsie Probert was found injured. She was taken to hospital where she later died.

Mancini admits cameras may not have prevented her death, but he adds they could have helped with the investigation and may help ease concerns in the neighbourhood.

"Part of it is peace of mind for that community," said Mancini. "They'd be seeing something new, seeing us use a different tool."

2 violent incidents within a few weeks

With another murder and a separate stabbing incident in other parts of Dartmouth, Mancini acknowledges getting to the root causes of violent crime will take more than just installing cameras.

Last week he told CBC News more jobs, affordable housing, food security and more safe places for youth to go could have an impact in creating safer communities.

According to Mancini, even changes to transit routes can improve the safety of a neighbourhood and he plans to contact transit officials.

Police have already stepped up patrols along the footpath and a second safety audit is underway. One was done last year.

The municipality was already in discussions with Nova Scotia Power before Probert's murder to revamp Farrell Park where the footpath is located. Nova Scotia Power owns the property.

Changes could include the installation of benches, increased lighting, some shrub trimming and the removal of some fencing.