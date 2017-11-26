Kids were able to cuddle with Elmo and the Cookie Monster Saturday afternoon in Dartmouth, N.S., at an event aiming to reduce the stigma of having a loved one behind bars.

The Canadian Families and Corrections Network welcomed families from all walks of life to the Alderney Gate Public Library.

The group estimates 3,800 children in the Halifax area are affected by crime within their family. Louise Leonardi, the organization's executive director, said all too often, people forget about the families left behind.

The event was put on in partnership with Sesame Street and some favourite characters were on hand. (Elizabeth McMillan/CBC)

"It's never children's responsibility if a parent decides to pick up a gun or sell drugs, that's not a kids responsibility at all. So we have to remember and just giving that person understanding and empathy about that," she said.

The event was organized, in part, to connect families who may be facing similar struggles. But Leonardi said it was also a chance to educate kids about being caring toward classmates.

"You want to encourage your children not to bully, not to make fun of those people because every single person could be involved with crime."

Louise Leonardi of the Canadian Families and Corrections Network says it's important for parents to encourage their children not to treat other kids differently if their parents are in jail. (Elizabeth McMillan/CBC)

People who work in the justice system and who volunteer with local organizations brought their families as well. Police officers mingled in between trays of cookies and colouring tables.

Margaret Vitkin dropped by with her four children after their nearby chess club finished.

"I am completely in solidarity with people who came especially for this event. We never know what will happen with us ... with every one of us it could happen," she said.

Police officers chatted with kids at the downtown Dartmouth event. (Elizabeth McMillan/CBC)

Leoardi said it is often difficult to explain to young children what it means when a parent has to go to jail.

"The best we can say is it's kind of a serious time out," she said. "They ask all kinds of questions, like is my mom or dad standing in a corner with no food. They just don't have any comprehension of what's that like."

Copies of a children's book about a little boy's visit to his father in jail will be available at Halifax Public Libraries. (Elizabeth McMillan/CBC)

Jeffrey Goes to Jail and Jeffrey is out of Jail, books about a little boy visiting his father, will now be available at the library.

Leoardi said it was important not to single out any families who had direct experience with incarceration but said people shouldn't stigmatize families affected by crime.

"It's very, very traumatic for the adult and the kids," she said. "They also need help with literacy, help with school, they need financial help, they need emotional support, they just need good neighbours and compassionate people who say we know this isn't your fault and we're not going to paint you with the same brush."