All aboard the ... Ferry Seinfeld?

Halifax-area residents have no shortage of imagination when it comes to dreaming up names for the harbour's two new ferries.

The municipality has released a full list of the names submitted this spring by the public for consideration for two replacement ferries, which are slated to be delivered this fall and summer 2018.

The names included Voyage of Darkside, Fast and Ferryous, Boats Mcfloats, Sense of Foreboating, Large Donair, Millennium Falcon and The Halmouth.

And, of course ... Boaty MacBoatface, Boaty McBoatface II and Boaty McFerry-Face.

However a city committee narrowed down the list to five more respectable finalists:

Vincent Coleman, the train dispatcher who died after warning an inbound train about the impending Halifax Explosion in 1917.

Ruth Goldbloom, who led the fundraising campaign for the creation of the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21.

Rita Joe, known as the poet laureate of the Mi'kmaq people.

Burnley "Rocky" Jones, a prominent political, human rights, race and poverty activist.

Raymond Taavel, an advocate for LGBT rights who was killed in 2012.

People can cast their vote online for their pick. Each of the new ferries will bear one of the two names receiving the most votes. Voting closes May 21.

When the city held a similar contest to name the last ferry, the winner was Viola Desmond, honouring the late Nova Scotia civil rights icon.

Read the full list of rejected names:

